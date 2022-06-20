Menu

Canada

Inquest into 2019 Randy Wolfe death taking place in July

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 2:16 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with subsequent start times determined by presiding coroner Blaine Beaven. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A public inquest into the death of Randy Wolfe will be held from July 18 to 22 at the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association.

Wolfe, 19, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Onion Lake RCMP Detachment on Oct. 12, 2019. Officers began CPR until medical personnel arrived, who assessed Wolfe and pronounced him dead.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with following start times determined by presiding coroner Blaine Beaven.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The chief coroner, under the provincial Coroners Act, is to hold an inquest into the death of anyone who dies in custody, unless they are satisfied the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

Click to play video: '‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward' ‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward
‘There are people out there that know what’s happened’ : Megan Gallagher’s family asks anyone with information to come forward
