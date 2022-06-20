Inquest into 2019 Randy Wolfe death taking place in July

Send this page to someone via email

A public inquest into the death of Randy Wolfe will be held from July 18 to 22 at the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association.

Wolfe, 19, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Onion Lake RCMP Detachment on Oct. 12, 2019. Officers began CPR until medical personnel arrived, who assessed Wolfe and pronounced him dead.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with following start times determined by presiding coroner Blaine Beaven.

The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The chief coroner, under the provincial Coroners Act, is to hold an inquest into the death of anyone who dies in custody, unless they are satisfied the death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

