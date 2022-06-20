Rainfall warning in effect for Lethbridge, surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Lethbridge and other parts of southern Alberta were under a rainfall warning on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning some parts of the region could see between 50 and 70 millimetres of precipitation fall by Tuesday morning.

“Amounts will be greatest between Warner, Foremost and Suffield,” the weather agency said on its website. “Rainfall will taper off this evening in the Lethbridge region and by Tuesday morning in Cypress Hills.”

Environment Canada warned of the potential for flash flooding caused by heavy downpours and of reduced visibility for drivers.

On the Alberta government’s website, a number of waterways in the southern part of the province were under a high streamflow advisory on Monday: the Milk River basin, the Oldman River downstream of the Oldman Reservoir to the Saskatchewan River confluence and the Waterton River below Waterton Reservoir to the Belly River.

