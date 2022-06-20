Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rainfall warning in effect for Lethbridge, surrounding areas

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 6:47 pm
A file photo of someoone carrying an umbrella. View image in full screen
A file photo of someoone carrying an umbrella. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The city of Lethbridge and other parts of southern Alberta were under a rainfall warning on Monday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning some parts of the region could see between 50 and 70 millimetres of precipitation fall by Tuesday morning.

“Amounts will be greatest between Warner, Foremost and Suffield,” the weather agency said on its website. “Rainfall will taper off this evening in the Lethbridge region and by Tuesday morning in Cypress Hills.”

Environment Canada warned of the potential for flash flooding caused by heavy downpours and of reduced visibility for drivers.

On the Alberta government’s website, a number of waterways in the southern part of the province were under a high streamflow advisory on Monday: the Milk River basin, the Oldman River downstream of the Oldman Reservoir to the Saskatchewan River confluence and the Waterton River below Waterton Reservoir to the Belly River.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary ends state of local emergency as flood risk recedes in Alberta

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Click to play video: 'What homeowners should watch for when it rains' What homeowners should watch for when it rains
What homeowners should watch for when it rains
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Weather tagRain tagAlberta weather tagRainfall tagRainfall Warning tagLethbridge Weather tagweather alert tagsouthern Alberta weather tagRainfall Warnings tagAlberta rainfall warning tagAlberta rainfall warnings tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers