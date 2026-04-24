Saskatchewan community comes together to fight rising waters

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Across much of Saskatchewan, a winter storm has been sweeping into the province. It didn’t feel like spring on Friday, but its effects are starting to take hold.

As the snowpack begins to melt, water levels are rising. That’s according to the president of the Water Security Agency, Shawn Jaques.

“There is still snow in the Meadow Lake area, and as I said in the forested areas there is still a fair bit of snowpack,” said Jaques.

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Provincial resources are assisting with the flooding in Meadow Lake, as well as the Beardys and Okimasis First Nation.

In the town of Foam Lake, the community has mobilized. Students created sandbags in physical education class and laid them out alongside Highway 301 leading into the town.

It was more than just the students. More than 100 volunteers from around the town participated in the effort. The Co-op provided snacks, and a local business, 3 boyz Plumbing & Heating, brought in machinery to help haul equipment and sandbags to the scene of the flooding. Student and employee Hayden Helberg explains why.

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“We always try to give back. They asked us to bring the skid steer out, they have bigger tractors but they can’t move as fast. They know we had a skid steer, so we brought that out,” said Helberg.

Although the added precipitation from the snow will eventually melt into the rivers, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says that the cooling temperatures could slow down the speed of the melt.