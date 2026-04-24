Snowfall at end of April causing rough roads and collisions

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Saskatoon looked like a shaken snow globe Friday, with strong winds and bright, white snow clouding visibility.

It made for rough driving conditions in the city, with 52 collisions between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in Saskatoon Friday. None resulted in serious injuries.

Some drivers who may have been fooled by a false spring and have already switched over to summer tires a little early may be in a bit of a pickle.

“I would say we are well behind in years past for taking tires off just because our winter has been extending for so long,” said Jae Malinowski, owner of Faithfull Tirecraft Saskatoon.

He says drivers have been switching their tires since March, but he’s also seeing a lot of people looking at the amount of snow outside and changing their minds.

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“Day like today, we’ve had a number of cancellations. Last week we had a number of cancellations and the week before we’ve had a number of cancellations on the days it snows like this,” Malinowski said.

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“Again, a lot of clients live out of town who are on the highway a lot, so there’s that safety aspect involved there, too.”

Drivers will likely need to be patient into the weekend as a yellow warning for snowfall was reissued Friday morning.

“I think in the end we’ll probably end up seeing 10 to 25 cm in the Saskatoon area, probably actually 15 to 25 cm. But it’s been compact snow; parts of the north seeing up to 30 to 50, even 60 cm, a little bit lesser amounts in the south where we’re talking 5 to 10 cm in the Regina area,” said Global News meteorologist, Peter Quinlan.

This latest round of snow is expected to turn into light flurries through the weekend, but areas further north probably won’t be as lucky.

While it’s all expected to melt in areas like Saskatoon and Regina by the end of the month, it may stick around in other parts of the province until the end of May.

And don’t expect to put the toques and mitts away quite yet, as more could fall again in coming month.

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Watch above for more on the collisions in Saskatoon during the snowfall.