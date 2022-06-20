Cyclist flown to Toronto-area hospital after Orillia crash, suffers life-altering injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was flown to a Toronto-area hospital after a serious crash in Orillia on Sunday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release that shortly after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a cyclist and a passenger vehicle on West Ridge Boulevard.

Police said a youth cyclist was taken to a local hospital before being transferred by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-altering injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers investigated.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

“Police encourage all drivers to be mindful of cyclists on the roadways, and further encourage all cyclists to follow the rules of the road and always wear a helmet,” the release said.

