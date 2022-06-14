Menu

Crime

Young N.B. man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Joedin Leger

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 14, 2022 2:02 pm
Joedin Leger died after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. View image in full screen
Joedin Leger died after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

A young man from Moncton, N.B., has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Joedin Leger.

On April 25 shortly after 6 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired outside a home on Logan Lane.

There they found Leger, 18, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transferred to hospital where he later died. Another person was inside the home but was not injured.

Read more: Police identify 18-year-old homicide victim of Moncton shooting

On June 9, a young man from Moncton was arrested on an unrelated matter. “Through the investigation, police determined that he was involved in the homicide,” the release said.

Riley Phillips, also 18, appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with first-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Young man dies in hospital after being shot in Moncton

“These types of investigations have many complexities. The RCMP would like to thank the community for their patience and support while we continue investigating this incident,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette in the release.

“Our thoughts are with Joedin Leger’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

