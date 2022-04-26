Police identify 18-year-old homicide victim of Moncton shooting

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say the victim of an early morning shooting in Moncton has been identified as 18-year-old Joedin Leger.

Police say shots were fired outside of a home on Logan Lane in the city around 6:10 a.m. Monday. A young man suffered gun shots wounds and later died at the hospital.

According to a release, police say a car pulled up in front of the house and four people stepped out.

“Several shots were fired, and the suspects got back into the vehicle which fled the scene,” the release said.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in the release on Tuesday police believe this is an isolated incident and “do not believe the safety of the general public is at risk.”

However, Ouellette said investigators are reaching out to the public for information on the incident.

“We are especially interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area of Logan Lane, Kendra Street and Noel Street and may have video surveillance footage, or who was driving through the area between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 25th and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267.