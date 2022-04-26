Menu

Crime

Police identify 18-year-old homicide victim of Moncton shooting

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted April 26, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 26' Global News Morning New Brunswick: April 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say the victim of an early morning shooting in Moncton has been identified as 18-year-old Joedin Leger.

Police say shots were fired outside of a home on Logan Lane in the city around 6:10 a.m. Monday. A young man suffered gun shots wounds and later died at the hospital.

According to a release, police say a car pulled up in front of the house and four people stepped out.

“Several shots were fired, and the suspects got back into the vehicle which fled the scene,” the release said.

Read more: Young man dies in hospital after being shot in Moncton

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said in the release on Tuesday police believe this is an isolated incident and “do not believe the safety of the general public is at risk.”

An 18-year-old man was dead after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old man was dead after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

However, Ouellette said investigators are reaching out to the public for information on the incident.

“We are especially interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area of Logan Lane, Kendra Street and Noel Street and may have video surveillance footage, or who was driving through the area between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on April 25th and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267.

