Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Young man dies in hospital after being shot in Moncton

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted April 25, 2022 2:21 pm
An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. View image in full screen
An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot at a residence on Logan Lane in Moncton. Suzanne Lapointe/Global News

An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot at a home in Moncton early Monday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said officers of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to an incident at a residence on Logan Lane around 6:10 a.m.

“Preliminary information indicates that shots had been fired and an individual was injured,” he said. “An 18-year-old man was shot and transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.”

Read more: Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap Pele, N.B. under investigation by RCMP

Ouellette could not say if any arrests had been made or if police are searching for suspects. He also declined to say if police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He did say that police believe it to be an “isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public. The situation does not currently meet the criteria to issue an Alert Ready message, he said.

Police issued a tweet Monday morning asking people to avoid Logan Lane as they continue to investigate.

Ouellette said more information will be shared when it is “appropriate to do so.”

“We still want anyone who might have been a witness or may have seen something to contact police,” he said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New Brunswick tagMoncton tagNew Brunswick RCMP tagShots fired tagMoncton shooting tag18-year-old dies after being shot taglogan lane moncton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers