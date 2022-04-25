Young man dies in hospital after being shot in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot at a home in Moncton early Monday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said officers of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to an incident at a residence on Logan Lane around 6:10 a.m.

“Preliminary information indicates that shots had been fired and an individual was injured,” he said. “An 18-year-old man was shot and transported to hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.”

Ouellette could not say if any arrests had been made or if police are searching for suspects. He also declined to say if police are investigating the matter as a homicide.

He did say that police believe it to be an “isolated incident” and there is no risk to the general public. The situation does not currently meet the criteria to issue an Alert Ready message, he said.

#RCMPNB are responding to an incident on Logan Lane in #Moncton. Please avoid the area to allow police to work. We are assessing the situation and an Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need. We will share more information when we are able to. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) April 25, 2022

Police issued a tweet Monday morning asking people to avoid Logan Lane as they continue to investigate.

Ouellette said more information will be shared when it is “appropriate to do so.”

“We still want anyone who might have been a witness or may have seen something to contact police,” he said.