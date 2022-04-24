Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Suspicious fire at restaurant in Cap Pele, N.B. under investigation by RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2022 2:18 pm
Click to play video: 'New National Fire Incident Database Aims to Reduce Fire-Related Deaths' New National Fire Incident Database Aims to Reduce Fire-Related Deaths
There’s been a 22% increase in fire-related deaths in Canada since the start of the pandemic, and a new national fire incident database is hoping to better understand the significant increase, and reduce future deaths. – Dec 17, 2021

Police and the fire marshal are investigating after a suspicious blaze badly damaged a restaurant in the coastal community of Cap-Pele, N.B.

RCMP Cpl. Rene Blanchard said in an interview police and firefighters responded at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning to the fire at Chez Camille takeout restaurant.

He said when they arrived the fire had fully engulfed the building and it had “sustained major fire damage,” but nobody was in the building or injured.

The police officer added the investigation is ongoing but the fire has been deemed suspicious.

Read more: Woman, 53, dies in house fire in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, New Brunswick

There have been fires at several smokehouses in the region that RCMP also deemed suspicious initially in the past two years, but Blanchard said at this point no links have been drawn between the incidents.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP members will be canvassing the area around Chez Camille to see if there is any video surveillance that might assist in the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Historic Barbour’s General Store damaged by fire in Saint John' Historic Barbour’s General Store damaged by fire in Saint John
Historic Barbour’s General Store damaged by fire in Saint John – Jan 25, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Suspicious Fire tagfire investigation tagCap-Pelé tagNB fire tagCap-Pele fire tagCap-Pele suspicious fire tagChez Camille tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers