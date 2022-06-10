Menu

Crime

October sentencing hearing set for Jacob Hoggard’s sexual assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial' Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial
WATCH: Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard after verdict in sex assault trial

An Ontario judge has set a sentencing hearing in October for musician Jacob Hoggard‘s sexual assault case.

A jury found the Hedley frontman guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman last Sunday.

Read more: Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm — one related to each complainant — and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

Read more: Hoggard case highlights need for clarity on reforms to sex assault trials: experts

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.

His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 6.

