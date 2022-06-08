Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after newborn baby found dead in Winnipeg garbage bin

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:38 am
The Winnipeg Police Service will be holding a public information press conference Wednesday morning to provide details on an infant homicide. . View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service will be holding a public information press conference Wednesday morning to provide details on an infant homicide. . JGW

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter after a newborn baby was found dead in a garbage bin.

Police say the baby girl was found in a garbage bin in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue May 3.

A woman identified as the baby’s mother was arrested at a nearby home. The woman was taken to hospital for medical precaution, police said Tuesday.

Following an investigation by the child abuse unit, the accused was arrested May 10.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges' Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges
Manitoba teens face second-degree murder charges

Police believe the infant, identified as Baby Moar, was born at a home in the Garden City neighbourhood before being placed in a back lane garbage bin.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police say they believe the baby was alive when she was put in the garbage bin.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, 31, of Winnipeg has been charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child.

The accused remains in custody.

More to come.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagHomicide tagManitoba tagWPS tagnew information tagWinnipeg police to provide details on infant homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers