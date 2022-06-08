Charges laid after newborn baby found dead in Winnipeg garbage bin

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman has been charged with manslaughter after a newborn baby was found dead in a garbage bin.

Police say the baby girl was found in a garbage bin in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue May 3.

A woman identified as the baby’s mother was arrested at a nearby home. The woman was taken to hospital for medical precaution, police said Tuesday.

Following an investigation by the child abuse unit, the accused was arrested May 10.

Police believe the infant, identified as Baby Moar, was born at a home in the Garden City neighbourhood before being placed in a back lane garbage bin.

Police say they believe the baby was alive when she was put in the garbage bin.

Jeanene Rosa Moar, 31, of Winnipeg has been charged with manslaughter and concealing the body of a child.

The accused remains in custody.

