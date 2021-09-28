Menu

Crime

Murder trial for Winnipeg man accused of fatally stabbing toddler to wrap up

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 8:23 am
Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend. View image in full screen
Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A jury in Winnipeg is expected to hear closing arguments today in the murder trial for a man accused of fatally stabbing a three-year-old boy in 2019.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hunter Smith-Straight.

Jensen has pleaded not guilty.

Crown prosecutors say Jensen stabbed Hunter in the head and neck six times as a way to get back at the toddler’s mother, who he was in a relationship with at the time.

The court heard Jensen and Clarice Smith were at a bar with two others in the North End when they got into a violent argument before Jensen left by himself.

Read more: Winnipeg mother shocked after charge against woman accused of son’s death dropped

The jury heard from Smith, some of Hunter’s relatives who lived in the home where the toddler was attacked, and police and forensic experts over the course of 10 days.

The Crown has said no one in the home saw Jensen attack the boy.

Hunter died three days after the stabbing when he was taken off life support.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
