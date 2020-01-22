Winnipeg police to release new details on homicide investigation

Winnipeg police will be releasing new information about a homicide investigation — potentially the city’s fourth of 2020 — on Wednesday morning.
The police investigation has reportedly resulted in an arrest in connection with the case.
Police will also provide details on a separate, unrelated investigation into reports of shots fired on Pacific Avenue.
More information will be released at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Global News Winnipeg will livestream the police media briefing in the video player above.
