Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

Winnipeg police to release new details on homicide investigation

By Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 11:18 am
Updated January 22, 2020 11:37 am
Winnipeg police will be releasing new information about a homicide investigation — potentially the city’s fourth of 2020 — on Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police will be releasing new information about a homicide investigation — potentially the city’s fourth of 2020 —  on Wednesday morning.

The police investigation has reportedly resulted in an arrest in connection with the case.

Police will also provide details on a separate, unrelated investigation into reports of shots fired on Pacific Avenue.

More information will be released at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Global News Winnipeg will livestream the police media briefing in the video player above.

Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020
Winnipeg police talk about the city’s first 2 homicides of 2020
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWinnipeg policeHomicidewinnipegWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg homicideWinnipeg death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.