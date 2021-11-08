Winnipeg man arrested for summer assault on toddler, police say

A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a three-year-old child this summer.

Police said they were called July 31 by a family member who was in a separate suite at a Winnipeg residence, heard the child crying, and went to investigate. The accused — who was supposed to be looking after the three-year-old at the time — fled the scene and the child was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police issued a warrant for the suspect, 26, who evaded police for months until he was finally arrested and taken into custody Saturday for assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

3:25 Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse – Jul 15, 2019