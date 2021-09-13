Menu

Crime

Murder trial starts for Winnipeg man accused in stabbing attack of toddler

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 12:52 pm
Manitoba Law Courts building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Law Courts building. Shane Gibson/Global News

A jury trial has started for a Winnipeg man accused of stabbing to death a three-year-old boy.

Daniel Jensen, who is 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Hunter Smith-Straight.

Police have said officers were called to a home in Winnipeg’s North End on Oct. 30, 2019.

They said the toddler had been stabbed multiple times.

Read more: Murder trial on pause while Winnipeg juror tested for coronavirus

The boy was transported to hospital, where he died three days later.

The trial is scheduled to last for 20 days.

