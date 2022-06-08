Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot downtown early Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Shuter Street, east of Sherbourne Street, at around 2:52 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital via an emergency run with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there is no suspect description and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.