Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot downtown early Wednesday.
The shooting happened on Shuter Street, east of Sherbourne Street, at around 2:52 a.m., police said.
When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital via an emergency run with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police said there is no suspect description and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.
