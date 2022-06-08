Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 8:24 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after being shot downtown early Wednesday.

The shooting happened on Shuter Street, east of Sherbourne Street, at around 2:52 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man, 28, arrested in connection with bank robbery spree investigation in Toronto: police

He was taken to hospital via an emergency run with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said there is no suspect description and are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagShooting Toronto tagShuter street tagShuter street shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers