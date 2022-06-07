Man, 28, arrested in connection with bank robbery spree investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three bank robberies in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto police said, between May 30 and June 1, officers responded to three bank robberies in the Runnymede and Roncesvalles area.

Police said in each incident, a man entered the bank and approached a teller.

Officers said the man then handed then allegedly handed the employee a note indicating he had a gun, and demanded cash.

Police said in one of the incidents the suspect took a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

According to police, in the other two instances the man fled the scene fled empty-handed.

Police said investigators identified a suspect and, on June 6, 28-year-old Sheik Koita from Toronto was arrested.

According to police, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence and seized evidence.

Officers said Koita has been charged with three counts, each of robbery and disguise with intent.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on June 7.