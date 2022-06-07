Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Lifeguard recruitment ramps up in Nova Scotia as summer draws near

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Water safety top of mind as Nova Scotia weather heats up' Water safety top of mind as Nova Scotia weather heats up
WATCH: Summer hasn’t officially arrived yet but temperatures are already heating up and with that comes increased water activities, from swimming to boating. Lifeguard recruitment is ramping up to get lake and beach coverage back to full numbers, but as Alexa MacLean reports, calls for individual safety measures are also top priority.

With summer officially starting in a few weeks, lifeguard recruiting efforts are intensifying throughout Nova Scotia.

“We hire a lot of high school students so our first week of supervision starts July 1. We do a pre-season training program so it’s essentially July 1 to the end of August is when we supervise our beaches,” said Paul D’eon, the special project director with the Lifesaving Society of Nova Scotia.

D’eon says annual drowning deaths have steadily declined over the past few decades.

“We’re quite proud of going from 70 [annual drowning deaths] in the 1970s and ’80s to single figures. We hope we stay there but [there are] typically between 10 and 20 per year in Nova Scotia,” he said.
Story continues below advertisement

Over the weekend, a 31-year-old man drowned while swimming in Three Mile Lake. His death is being investigated by the Nova Scotia RCMP and provincial Medical Examiners Service.

Read more: Man, 31, drowns while swimming at Nova Scotia lake: RCMP

D’eon says with Nova Scotia being surrounded by the Atlantic ocean and inundated with lakes, rivers, and other waterways — there are several challenges people can find themselves in.

Trending Stories

“People get out of their depth unexpectedly, people get caught in a rip current at our ocean beaches,” he said.

He adds that one modern-day risk has steadily increased over the past few years.

“People on their phones instead of watching their children. A little toddler can topple over and go face down and not right themselves. It takes 10 seconds,” he said.

Read more: Canadian kayaker kickstarts in Halifax a year-long paddle for charity

To make up for two years of pandemic-stalled lifeguard training, hiring efforts are ongoing to attract students.

“We normally get enough applications, and we’re hiring kids out of new courses but this year we didn’t even get enough applications to cover all the positions. So we’re still short getting lifeguards to cover our beaches and full-time positions,” said Pat McGrath, aquatics manager for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Story continues below advertisement

McGrath says new incentives have been implemented to entice applicants, along with free training.

“For recreational programming, we’ve increased the wages to make them more competitive. And, the Lifesaving Society of Canada last year lowered the age of certification to 15, so we made the decision to hire 15-year-olds, which has really helped fill the positions that we don’t have lifeguards for,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Robotic ship makes detour to Halifax' Robotic ship makes detour to Halifax
Robotic ship makes detour to Halifax
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagHalifax Regional Municipality tagDrowning tagWater Safety tagDrowning Prevention tagWater Safety Tips tagLifesaving Society of Nova Scotia tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers