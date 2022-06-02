Canadian kayaker kickstarts in Halifax a year-long paddle for charity

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian humanitarian is embarking on a kayaking journey for two charities that will require him to paddle more than 10,000 kilometers.

“There’s many times in life when we think we have time to do things, but we don’t, and if you have the ability to do something, and you have the resources, then do it,” Mark Fuhrmann said.

Fuhrmann is raising funds for two charities, Doctors Without Borders and Captains Without Borders.

“Captains Without Borders is a charity that supports underprivileged females to obtain a maritime career to work on the global maritime merchant fleet,” he said.

Starting today, Fuhrmann plans to launch his journey by paddling out of Halifax on The Greater Loop expedition.

The estimated year-long kayak tour will take him up to the northern tip of Ontario and down to the southern tip of Florida.

The other element of his journey is to inspire people to overcome life’s challenges through community building and self-exploration.

“We need to be able to take those challenges, those things that have happened to us in life, and not allow (ourselves) to be bitter,” he said.

"We need to be able to reverse the bad, influence people, and help people along the way."

Nova Scotia’s kayak community has been providing him with support and insight during his preparation, including, one kayaker who paddled the Greater Loop prior to the pandemic.

“He’s only mildly crazy. It is all about being positive and it’s out there to be done. I mean the people he’s going to meet, the hospitality he’s going to receive is going to be absolutely amazing. And, of course, just being in touch with nature,” Steve Chard said.

Fuhrmann plans to document his journey and raise funds for the charities along his way.

