Millhaven correctional officers to battle PTSD by paddling Kingston to Ottawa

A pair of Millhaven correctional officers are preparing to paddle 202 km to Ottawa, in the hopes that their journey will help raise funds and awareness for servicemen and women who live with post traumatic stress disorder.

Jason Godin and Evan Orsy have both been affected by the nature of their profession, and have seen many colleagues who have also suffered from experiences at the workplace and are now struggling with PTSD.

The trauma led to the creation of ‘Paddle for PTSD,’ which will donate all funds raised to TEMA, a Canadian organization that helps first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The weather conditions for their journey includes rain and high winds, something Orsy and Godin say will test their relationship.

“We are both out on the water because we care for all those affected by PTSD, and that’s what we have to keep in mind when times get rough out on the [Rideau] canal,” said Orsy co-founder of Paddle for PTSD.

The co-workers will make their first stop in Cranberry Lake and say they will be greeted by a crowd of first responders on the shore line.

They will begin their trek on Sunday Aug. 26, and as of Friday Aug. 24, Paddle for PTSD has already surpassed its fundraising goal of $2,500 by almost $1,000.