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Canada

New Brunswick lawyer disbarred over professional misconduct charges

By Tori Fitzpatrick The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2026 1:15 pm
1 min read
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The New Brunswick provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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Fredericton lawyer Stephen Hill has been disbarred following a series of complaints about professional misconduct.

The Law Society of New Brunswick’s discipline committee released a notice last week saying Hill was disbarred as of Aug. 31.

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The committee found Hill was guilty of a number of charges including misappropriating client funds, failing to complete work for clients and failing to respond to the law society about complaints filed against him on time.

The discipline committee determined Hill admitted his guilt by failing to respond to the complaints by its deadline.

It initially suspended Hill from practising law in February 2025 after receiving complaints about his conduct.

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