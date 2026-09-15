Nova Scotia family horrified to learn they buried a stranger’s remains

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A Nova Scotia woman says she doesn’t know who her family buried eight years ago after the new owners of an Annapolis Valley funeral home recently revealed that her father’s remains were still in storage.

Amanda Sabean says her family buried what they were told were the cremated remains of her father Hendrik (Hank) Sabean alongside other late family members in the spring of 2018.

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Last week, her sister received an email from East Coast Memorial, which recently acquired the assets of the former Serenity Funeral Home.

The new owners asked the family to pick up Hank Sabean’s remains.

Several other people on social media are sharing similar stories about the remains of their loved ones.

Provincial officials confirmed today they are investigating the mix-up.

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The former and current owners of the funeral home could not be immediately reached for comment.

“We aren’t certain what to do, but know that someone may be missing the displaced remains of a family member,” Amanda Sabean said in a text message Tuesday.

“Our father didn’t deserve the error, and storage like some sort of dusty (collection of) books.”