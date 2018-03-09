N.S. revokes funeral director’s licence after inquiry into body mix-up

Nova Scotia has revoked the licence of a funeral director following an inquiry into a bizarre mix-up that led to a woman’s body being mistakenly cremated.

The Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors held a closed-door hearing in Halifax to determine what happened at the Serenity Funeral Home in Berwick in December 2017.

Relatives of Sandra Bennett say they arrived at the home on Dec. 27 for a visitation but found the body of another woman dressed in Bennett’s clothing in the casket. They say a second body was presented to them, but again it was not their 65-year-old relative and they were told Bennett was mistakenly cremated.

The woman’s family declined to participate in the inquiry.

Paul Walter, lawyer for the Bennett family, told the Canadian Press last month that it was “quite clear this board is essentially run by people in the funeral industry.”

The board, which released its decision on Friday, didn’t impose disciplinary actions against Anthony Facey, the owner of the Serenity Funeral Home and Crematorium.

But in addition to revoking his licence, Service Nova Scotia’s Registrar of Funeral Services also suspended Serenity Funeral Home’s ability to perform cremations for a 30-day period beginning on April 1.

“The funeral home will continue to operate during the suspension. This will ensure those who have arranged funerals with Serenity do not face any unnecessary hardship,” stated a news release from the province.

The board also made recommendations for Service Nova Scotia, including legislative amendments requiring funeral homes and crematoriums to label human remains as soon as they are taken into custody.

The board also recommended increasing fines, reviewing legislation to see how the complaint and disciplinary process could be made more transparent, and making legislative amendments around handling human remains during transportation.

“This was a tragic situation, one that no family should ever have to experience,” said Service Nova Scotia Minister Geoff MacLellan in a release.

“What transpired has highlighted the need for more stringent regulations. I have directed work begin immediately, to ensure this never happens again.”

With files from The Canadian Press

