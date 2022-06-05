Man, 31, drowns while swimming at Nova Scotia lake: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating after a man died while swimming in Three Miles Lake in Windsor Junction.

Police, along with HRM Fire and EHS, responded to reports of drowning just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“A 31-year-old man from Windsor Junction, N.S., had been swimming in the lake when he became distressed and went under,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Using scanning sonar, the man was found several hours later at 1:48 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation by RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Service is ongoing.