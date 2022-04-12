Menu

Canada

Two men pulled from the water off Peggy’s Cove, N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 12' Global News Morning Halifax: April 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Two men have been pulled from the waters around Peggy’s Cove, southwest of Halifax, after slipping off the rocks earlier Monday evening.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 p.m. AT.

RCMP say they, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Coast Guard were called to the scene.

Boats and aircraft were involved in the rescue mission.

RCMP Cpl. Adam Jackson says paramedics were examining the pair, but their condition is unknown.

The red-and-white lighthouse at Peggy’s Cove and nearby fishing village attracted more than 700,000 visitors in 2018, but rogue waves have been known to sweep onlookers into the cold, turbulent water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
