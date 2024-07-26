Southern Manitoba sizzles as outdoor workers try to beat the heat

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for portions of Southern Manitoba. But even with the humidex reaching a high of 39 C in Winnipeg on Friday, many are still needed for their outdoor services.

James Lee, owner of James Lee’s Property Service, said he’s no stranger to the challenges of working in such hot, humid conditions.

“You just start to feel like your body slows down. Sometimes you can get a little bit dizzy. That’s a good indication that you’re getting overheated,” he said.

However, even in the heat, he said his work still needs to get done.

Matt Halchakar, director of operations with Winnipeg’s Downtown Community Safety Patrol, understands.

“With the extreme weather, it’s highly important for teams to be out and about, to be there for the community,” he said.

Others are asked not to work. On Thursday, the Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) cancelled its Ballet in the Park performance due to heat for the second time in 30 years.

“Obviously we don’t want to cancel. Nobody wants to. But, it is to prevent injury for our dancers and our students, (and) also mindful of the staff,” said Jocelyn Unrau, the director of marketing and communications with the RWB.

Gordon Giesbrecht a senior scholar with the University of Manitoba’s Faculty of Kinesiology said it’s important for those working outside to take preventative measures like this, as extreme heat is dangerous.

“If it’s really hot and especially if it’s humid, our core temperature will increase. In the core is the heart, lungs and brain. The brain most importantly here, because the brain can only take increase of temperature (of) maybe five or six degrees, and then it could be fatal,” he said.

Giesbrecht recommends drinking water regularly, taking air-conditioned and shaded breaks often, and working in the earlier or later parts of the day when possible.

Lee and Halchakar said while their work must get done, it needs to be done safely to best help others.

“You’re operating machinery, so you have to be careful and make sure you’re not tripping and falling and running over people’s gardens and flowerbeds,” Lee said.

“Take care of yourself. We want to make sure that you’re able to continue to do the job, so that we can serve the community and give back to everybody that, that may need it,” said Halchakar.