Calgary restaurant puts ‘really cool’ robot to work serving meals

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 8:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary restaurant puts ‘really cool’ robot to work serving meals' Calgary restaurant puts ‘really cool’ robot to work serving meals
More and more Canadians in the food service industry are finding an unusual new solution to their staffing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s Gil Tucker at a Calgary restaurant that’s among those taking on a server who never calls in sick.

More and more Canadians in the food service industry are finding an unusual new solution to their staffing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re buying robots to works as servers.

Jason Gold, an Edmonton-based business manager with Greenco Robots, says his company has now placed about 400 robots at restaurants across Canada.

The robots, knows as BellaBots or simply Bella, feature a cat-like design.

“Restaurants are having trouble trying to fill their shifts with COVID (causing staffing issues),” Gold said. “Bella’s never going to call in sick.”

Chopstix Filipino Restaurant in southeast Calgary is among the restaurants with one of the robots taking food from the kitchen to customers’ tables.

“Bella can work long hours, never gets tired” Chopstix manager Imee Galvez said.

Customer Quenee Claro was among the diners served by Bella.

“It’s amazing, really cool,” Claro said.

The BellaBots speak certain phrases and play music as they make their rounds.

Galvez says getting used to a robot working in her restaurant has brought some surprises.

“At first I was shocked because I was in Bella’s way,” Galvez said. “So when she told me, ‘Get out of my way, I’m working,’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that robot can sense that somebody is in her way.'”

