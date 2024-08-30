Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Simply Delicious Recipe: Summer salad with Ontario blueberries, arugula, feta

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a summer salad with Ontario  blueberries, arugula, and feta.

Ingredients

  • 8 cups arugula or kale or mixed greens
  • 2 mini cucumbers, diced
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cup blueberries, fresh
  • 3 oz crumbled feta cheese
  • 1/2 cup toasted almonds

Dressing

  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 tsp honey
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • Salt, to taste
Instructions

  1. In a small skillet on low heat, cook almonds just until lightly browned
  2. Add to large bowl arugula, berries, cheese and almonds, and fresh basil or mint
  3. Add garlic, Dijon, honey, balsamic and olive oil to another bowl, whisk well. Add salt and pour over the salad and toss.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

