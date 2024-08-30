Simply Delicious Recipe: Summer salad with Ontario blueberries, arugula, feta

Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as she prepares a summer salad with Ontario blueberries, arugula, and feta.
Ingredients
- 8 cups arugula or kale or mixed greens
- 2 mini cucumbers, diced
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 1/2 cup blueberries, fresh
- 3 oz crumbled feta cheese
- 1/2 cup toasted almonds
Dressing
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tsp honey
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Salt, to taste
Instructions
- In a small skillet on low heat, cook almonds just until lightly browned
- Add to large bowl arugula, berries, cheese and almonds, and fresh basil or mint
- Add garlic, Dijon, honey, balsamic and olive oil to another bowl, whisk well. Add salt and pour over the salad and toss.
