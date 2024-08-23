Simply Delicious Recipe: Baked Camembert with Rosemary and Honey

Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique as he prepares a fun Ontario inspired dish of baked camembert with rosemary and honey.
Ingredients
- 1 French camembert (250gr wheel)
- 10ml rosè wine (pick your fav from Ontario)
- A few drizzles of good quality Ontario honey
- A few sprigs of rosemary
- 1/2 zest of orange
- 1 box of your favorite crackers
Instructions
- Make slits onto the camembert about 1/4 inch apart going north to south on the wheel
- Then turn the camembert and make the same slits, so you have a criss-cross pattern (make the slits about 1-2 inch deep)
- Pour the rose wine onto the top of the wheel (when you do this, you can prop open the slits a bit so the wine seeps through)
- Drizzle honey onto most of the top surface area of the cheese
- Prop in rosemary sprigs into 4-5 of the slits, so the rosemary sprigs go upright
- Grate orange zest onto the wheel
- Place the cheese wheel onto parchment paper and then onto a baking sheet
- Bake for 10-12 minutes at 350F or until the cheese is ooey gooey
- Serve with your fav crackers and apple slices if you like
Yields two appetizer portions.
