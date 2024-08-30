Calgary warns tickets coming for those ignoring restrictions as water use continues to be too high

Calgarians who are watering their lawns can expect to get tickets in the coming days.
The city is reporting another day of higher-than-allowed water use since rationing rules came into effect Monday.
Outdoor watering is banned and residents are being urged to cut their use indoors until a major water main is fixed.
Community standards inspector Cheryl Townsend says the city has received 278 reports from members of the public about businesses and residents not following the restrictions.
She says the city will be following up on those calls and handing out tickets.
The fine for outdoor watering while the restrictions are in effect is $3,000.
The city says residents exceeded the goal of using no more than 450 million litres for a fourth day in a row.
Repairs are expected to take until late September.
It’s the second round of repairs and restrictions since the pipe ruptured in June.
