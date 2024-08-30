‘Our hearts are broken’: Hockey world reacts to tragic death of Johnny Gaudreau

Condolences are pouring in after former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed by a suspected drunk driver just a day before the duo were to be groomsmen in their sister’s wedding.

The brothers were riding their bicycles Thursday night near their childhood home in New Jersey when they were struck from behind by a man who is now facing charges in their deaths.

A memorial is already building up on the steps of the Scotiabank Saddledome, where Flames fans are leaving flowers, hats, jerseys and even bags Skittles and purple Gatorade bottles, Gaudreau’s favourites.

Flames fan Aryan Zamani visited the growing memorial on Friday and said he couldn’t believe the news.

“When I heard the news this morning it made me sick to my stomach,” he said, adding he hoped it wasn’t true.

Story continues below advertisement

Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson, one of Gaudreau’s closest friends and former teammate, took to social media to share his devastation.

“Trying to find the right words today is not easy. You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that is always going to be with me, one of my closest friends. It didn’t matter if we hadn’t talked in a day or a week, we always knew where we had each other,” he stated.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“There hasn’t been a dry eye in the Andersson house today, we all love you, Johnny.”

View image in full screen Flames player Rasmus Andersson put out a statement on social media mourning Gaudreau.

Ryan Pike of Flames Nation spoke to Global News, sharing his fond memories of Gaudreau.

“He really loved his teammates, he really loved his family,” Pike said, recalling how Gaudreau chose to stay an extra year at Boston College instead of opting for the NHL just so he could play a season with his brother, Matthew.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s to me the overriding memory of Johnny.”

The Calgary Flames released a statement Friday sharing their thoughts and prayers:

“It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.”

Tsuut’ina Chief Roy Whitney also put out a statement, saying the nation was shocked to learn of the news about Gaudreau and said he will live on in their hearts.

“It’s no secret that most Tsuut’ina people are rabid hockey fans, and this news hits hard. Johnny was simply magical on the ice. I cannot remember another player with such skating skill and such mastery of the game, and yet with a gentle demeanor and humility that made him an instant fan favourite.”

View image in full screen Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau celebrates his 100th season point, an assist, during NHL hockey action against the Seattle Kraken in Calgary on April 12, 2022. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed Thursday when they were hit by a car while cycling in their home state of New Jersey. The Canadian Press / Larry MacDougal

Gaudreau was affectionally known as “Johnny Hockey” and he quickly became a fan favourite in Calgary where he was drafted in the fourth round despite his small stature.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite signing a seven-year, $68.25-million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets as the top free agent on the market in 2022, he is still loved and cherished by Flames fans who are reeling at the news. The Calgary Tower is expected to be lit up on Friday night in red in honour of Gaudreau.