Crime

Alberta RCMP say teen dead after confrontation with police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2024 6:05 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Global News
A 15-year-old boy is dead after RCMP officers shot him during a confrontation south of Edmonton.

Wetaskiwin RCMP say they received a report at about 12:30 a.m. from the boy, a resident of Samson Cree Nation, who had called 911 and said people were following him and trying to kill him.

About an hour later, police say officers found the teen with several weapons, which they confiscated.








Police say a confrontation then led to two officers shooting the boy, who later died in hospital.

The province’s police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, has been called in to investigate.

RCMP did not identify the boy in a statement, but offered condolences to his family, loved ones and friends.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

