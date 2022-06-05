Napanee, Ont., holds first ever pride parade

Send this page to someone via email

It was a day to remember. On Sunday the first time ever Pride parade was held in Greater Napanee.

Napanee’s first ever Pride parade celebration was organized by the Greater Napanee Pride group with support from city council.

Organizers say they hope it will help open the eyes of the local queer community to show that they’re safe and accepted.

“For too long people in Napanee are under the impression that there’s not a queer community in Napanee and that’s just wrong. Statistically, that’s incorrect. There’s always going to be queer people,” said Nina Irvine, a co-organizer of the event.

The day’s festivities kicked off with a march around town that ended at Napanee Conservation Park where there was face painting, speeches, drag queen story time and a small market.

Story continues below advertisement

Robin Asselstine set up shop at the market. She sells homemade sock monkeys and dog accessories and says she is happy to be part of such a momentous occasion.

“I think it’s just a great thing to let people know that it’s here and it’s okay and everybody wants to be loved,” she said.

Hundreds of people were in attendance, many of whom were dressed to the nines in pride apparel.

Following the parade, there were a number of speeches with special appearances from Chief of the Mohawks of Bay of Quinte, R. Donald Maracle, and the Mayor of Greater Napanee, Marg Isbester.

“It has been done in a way that’s been educational, that’s involved families, that’s involved children and it has been something that has been done extremely well,” said Isbester.