Canada

PC candidate Ric Bresee takes Hastings—Lennox and Addington in landslide victory

By Megan King Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Ric Bresee takes HL&A riding in landslide victory' Ric Bresee takes HL&A riding in landslide victory
Ric Bresee collected over 18 thousand votes in his first provincial race, with the NDP and Liberal candidates finishing well back.

Voters continued to show up in Hastings—Lennox and Addington right up to the 9 p.m. deadline on Thursday, with many of them putting their “x” beside the name of PC candidate Ric Bresee.

“I’m feeling wonderful,” Bresee said at his victory party Thursday night.

“It’s been a long campaign, it’s been a great campaign, and so far the numbers are looking wonderful so I’m just feeling elated right now and honoured, to be honest.”

Read more: Voting extended at 27 polling stations in Ontario

Bresee won in a landslide with more than 47 per cent of the vote, far surpassing the NDP and Liberal candidates, as well as Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan, who received just seven per cent of the vote.

“I’m just so happy, so privileged, to be able to represent them at Queen’s Park,” Bresee said. “And I hope I do a good job for them.”

Trending Stories

Attendees at Bresee’s victory party included Daryl Kramp, former MPP for the riding, and Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk.

“I’m obviously delighted for my colleagues that I worked so well with, delighted for the premier for the work he’s put into it,” Kramp said.

“And, of course, locally, I’m really, really delighted knowing that Ric is going to carry on the good work that really, really matters to our local citizens.”

Panciuk said that the city of Belleville has benefited greatly from MPPs Todd Smith and Daryl Kramp in the past, and is now looking forward to Bresee being a part of the PC majority government.

Read more: Southeastern Ontario elects 4 PC MPPs, 1 Liberal

“There’s lots of projects we still need help with and it’s going to be great to have people who understand our priorities and are committed to delivering on our needs,” Panciuk said.

This win for the Conservatives comes as little surprise in an area that has been a Tory stronghold for the past 15 years.

That continues now with Bresee.

