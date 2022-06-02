Southeastern Ontario elects 4 PC MPPs, 1 Liberal

The 2022 Ontario election has come and gone, and Doug Ford’s majority government is well represented in Southeastern Ontario.
Four ridings in the region elected a Progressive Conservative MPP, while Kingston and the Islands voted in Liberal Ted Hsu.
The seat for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston was up for grabs after previous MPP Randy Hillier did not seek re-election. Taking his place is PC candidate John Jordan.
In Hastings-Lennox and Addington, PC MPP Darryl Kramp did not seek re-election, but the riding will remain Tory blue, electing former mayor of Loyalist Township Ric Bresee.
Two previous MPPs will return to Queen’s Park. Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have re-elected Steve Clark, while Todd Smith has been re-elected in Bay of Quinte.
The seat in Kingston and the Islands was also up for grabs after former NDP MPP Ian Arthur did not seek re-election. A familiar face won the vote, as former Liberal MP Ted Hsu edged out the NDP’s Mary Rita Holland.
