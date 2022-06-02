Southeastern Ontario elects 4 PC MPPs, 1 Liberal

Send this page to someone via email

The 2022 Ontario election has come and gone, and Doug Ford’s majority government is well represented in Southeastern Ontario.

Four ridings in the region elected a Progressive Conservative MPP, while Kingston and the Islands voted in Liberal Ted Hsu.

The seat for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston was up for grabs after previous MPP Randy Hillier did not seek re-election. Taking his place is PC candidate John Jordan.

In Hastings-Lennox and Addington, PC MPP Darryl Kramp did not seek re-election, but the riding will remain Tory blue, electing former mayor of Loyalist Township Ric Bresee.

Two previous MPPs will return to Queen’s Park. Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have re-elected Steve Clark, while Todd Smith has been re-elected in Bay of Quinte.

The seat in Kingston and the Islands was also up for grabs after former NDP MPP Ian Arthur did not seek re-election. A familiar face won the vote, as former Liberal MP Ted Hsu edged out the NDP’s Mary Rita Holland.

