Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Politics

Southeastern Ontario elects 4 PC MPPs, 1 Liberal

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:30 pm
It was a near-PC sweep in southeastern Ontario during the 2022 Ontario election. View image in full screen
It was a near-PC sweep in southeastern Ontario during the 2022 Ontario election.

The 2022 Ontario election has come and gone, and Doug Ford’s majority government is well represented in Southeastern Ontario.

Four ridings in the region elected a Progressive Conservative MPP, while Kingston and the Islands voted in Liberal Ted Hsu.

The seat for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston was up for grabs after previous MPP Randy Hillier did not seek re-election. Taking his place is PC candidate John Jordan.

Read more: Kingston Health Sciences Centre changing COVID-19 visitation policy

In Hastings-Lennox and Addington, PC MPP Darryl Kramp did not seek re-election, but the riding will remain Tory blue, electing former mayor of Loyalist Township Ric Bresee.

Trending Stories

Two previous MPPs will return to Queen’s Park. Voters in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes have re-elected Steve Clark, while Todd Smith has been re-elected in Bay of Quinte.

Story continues below advertisement

The seat in Kingston and the Islands was also up for grabs after former NDP MPP Ian Arthur did not seek re-election. A familiar face won the vote, as former Liberal MP Ted Hsu edged out the NDP’s Mary Rita Holland.

Click to play video: 'The Original Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston is back in business.' The Original Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston is back in business.
The Original Hockey Hall of Fame in Kingston is back in business.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario Election tagPC tagTodd Smith tagSteve Clark tagRic Bresee tagTed Hsu tagJohn Jordan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers