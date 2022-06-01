Kingston Health Sciences Centre changing COVID-19 visitation policy

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Health Sciences Centre is changing its COVID-19 visitation policy effective June 1.

Now, patients will be allowed three approved family visitors, with two visitors allowed at the bedside at one time.

Visiting hours will continue to be from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

Unvaccinated visitors will now be permitted but must complete a negative rapid antigen test before arriving at the hospital.

