Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Politics

Voting extended at 27 polling stations in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 7:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election: A look back at some of the key events over the last 4 years' Ontario Election: A look back at some of the key events over the last 4 years
WATCH ABOVE: The last four years have been filled with historic happenings in Ontario and the events have kept provincial leaders busy; from cuts to COVID-19, Erica Vella works with Queen’s Park bureau chief Colin D’Mello to look at key moments, as voters head to the polls.

Voting in the Ontario election has been extended at 27 polling stations.

Elections Ontario says 19 ridings are affected, and as a result, counting can’t begin in those districts until their polls are closed.

A source with knowledge of the vote counting told The Canadian Press the extensions are happening for several reasons, including some polling stations opening late, and others having to move locations because of technical issues as well as power outages.

Polls are set to close across the province at 9 p.m. ET, and the extensions in the affected ridings will span between 10 minutes and two hours.

Trending Stories

Read more: Live Ontario election results 2022: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

Polling conducted earlier in the campaign suggests the Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford are poised to form a second majority government.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected ridings are: Algoma-Manitoulin, Brantford-Brant, Cambridge, Don Valley West, Etobicoke Centre, Flamborough-Glanbrook, Mississauga East-Cooksville, Mississauga-Lakeshore, Oakville, Ottawa-Vanier, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Perth-Wellington, Sarnia-Lambton, Simcoe North, Thunder Bay-Atikokan, University-Rosedale, Whitby, York Centre, Kiiwetinoong.

Elections Ontario had warned voters earlier Thursday of “last-minute” location changes to some polling stations after voting got underway. It encouraged voters to check on its website or app to confirm locations before heading to the polls. The leaders of Ontario’s four major parties cast their ballots in the morning.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario 2022 Election tagPolling Station tagOntario election voting tagOntario Polling tagOntario delayed voting tagOntario poll stations open late tagOntario voting issues tagPoll station Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers