Voting extended at 27 polling stations in Ontario

Voting in the Ontario election has been extended at 27 polling stations.

Elections Ontario says 19 ridings are affected, and as a result, counting can’t begin in those districts until their polls are closed.

A source with knowledge of the vote counting told The Canadian Press the extensions are happening for several reasons, including some polling stations opening late, and others having to move locations because of technical issues as well as power outages.

Polls are set to close across the province at 9 p.m. ET, and the extensions in the affected ridings will span between 10 minutes and two hours.

Polling conducted earlier in the campaign suggests the Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford are poised to form a second majority government.

The affected ridings are: Algoma-Manitoulin, Brantford-Brant, Cambridge, Don Valley West, Etobicoke Centre, Flamborough-Glanbrook, Mississauga East-Cooksville, Mississauga-Lakeshore, Oakville, Ottawa-Vanier, Parry Sound-Muskoka, Perth-Wellington, Sarnia-Lambton, Simcoe North, Thunder Bay-Atikokan, University-Rosedale, Whitby, York Centre, Kiiwetinoong.

Elections Ontario had warned voters earlier Thursday of “last-minute” location changes to some polling stations after voting got underway. It encouraged voters to check on its website or app to confirm locations before heading to the polls. The leaders of Ontario’s four major parties cast their ballots in the morning.