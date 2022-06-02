Menu

Live Ontario election results 2022: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

Voters in Ontario head to the polls June 2 to elect the next provincial government. Will Doug Ford and the PC Party stay in power or will Andrea Horwath’s NDP or Steven Del Duca’s Liberals gain ground? Global News will have live, real-time election results after the polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Read more: Ontario party leaders make final push ahead of Thursday election

We will have the latest poll-by-poll returns for all 124 ridings across the province in the live map above, which will update in real-time throughout election night after the polls close. Don’t know what riding you’re in? Use our riding look-up tool to find your riding and learn more about the candidates in your riding before you head out to vote. You can also use our interactive Promise Tracker to find out what each leader has promised before casting your vote.

Our live election night coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on TV, radio and online. You can also watch our election special live on Facebook and YouTube.

