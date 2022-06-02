Menu

Canada

Voters in Guelph re-elect Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 9:51 pm
A photo of Mike Schreiner, Green Party leader in Ontario on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A photo of Mike Schreiner, Green Party leader in Ontario on May 17, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News

The people of Guelph have chosen Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner as their representative at Queen’s Park for a second straight election.

Schreiner, who has led the Green Party since 2009, became the first member to be elected as an Ontario MPP back in 2018.

Raised on a farm in Kansas, Schreiner moved to Canada in 1994, when his wife took a job at the University of Toronto.

A few years ago, he made the move from Toronto to Guelph, where he had been working for decades.

Schreiner was able to hold off challenges from employment lawyer and PC candidate Peter McSherry, lifetime Guelph native James Parr who represented the NDP, and Liberal candidate Raechelle Devereaux, who serves as CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any other breakthroughs for the Green Party on election night.

