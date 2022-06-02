Voters report long delays, computer issues at some Ontario polling stations

Some voters across Ontario have reported being unable to cast their ballot due to technical issues and some are having to wait in long lines, taking almost an hour to vote.
Polls opened at 9 a.m. ET Thursday for the provincial election.
Shortly after, viewers reached out to Global News saying they were told the “voting system” was down and people were unable to vote due to the delay and long lineups.
One person said she waited at least 40 minutes to cast her ballot.
Others said they braved the wait and were able to vote as staff worked to take in ballots manually.
A source said the electronic registration system was down.
A voter told Global News they were told the “machines are down” and to come back later.
Elections Ontario said it is monitoring the situation at polling stations but would not confirm that there was a technical issue.
Meanwhile, Elections Ontario also urged voters to check their polling station location online using their postal code as some locations have changed.
Here are a list of polling locations that changed, according to Elections Ontario:
Toronto – Centre
- 423 Yonge St changed to Toronto Metropolitan University Student centre and 55 Gould St, 20 Gould St.
- 1001 Bay St. changed to YMCA Metro Central 20 Grosvenor St
- 887 Bay St. changed to YMCA Metro Central, 20 Grosvenor St.
Mississauga East – Cooksville
- 486 Paisley Blvd changed to Cashmere Ave Public School 2455 Cashmere Ave
Markham
- St Monica School in Nepean changed to The Metropolitan Bible Church at 2176 Prince of Wales Dr.
Ottawa
- Sacred Heart Highschool changed to Jonny Leroux Arena at 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane
Nepean
- Merivale High School changed to École seondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers at 159 Chesterton Dr.
