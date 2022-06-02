Voters report long delays, computer issues at some Ontario polling stations

Send this page to someone via email

Some voters across Ontario have reported being unable to cast their ballot due to technical issues and some are having to wait in long lines, taking almost an hour to vote.

Polls opened at 9 a.m. ET Thursday for the provincial election.

Shortly after, viewers reached out to Global News saying they were told the “voting system” was down and people were unable to vote due to the delay and long lineups.

Niagara Centre electronic systems are down..going to manual. Means only one station per poll. As there is just one list per station. Could be slow going. — happy married (@theriddliestrid) June 2, 2022

One person said she waited at least 40 minutes to cast her ballot.

Others said they braved the wait and were able to vote as staff worked to take in ballots manually.

A source said the electronic registration system was down.

A voter told Global News they were told the “machines are down” and to come back later.

Elections Ontario said it is monitoring the situation at polling stations but would not confirm that there was a technical issue.

Meanwhile, Elections Ontario also urged voters to check their polling station location online using their postal code as some locations have changed.

Here are a list of polling locations that changed, according to Elections Ontario:

Toronto – Centre

423 Yonge St changed to Toronto Metropolitan University Student centre and 55 Gould St, 20 Gould St.

1001 Bay St. changed to YMCA Metro Central 20 Grosvenor St

887 Bay St. changed to YMCA Metro Central, 20 Grosvenor St.

Mississauga East – Cooksville

486 Paisley Blvd changed to Cashmere Ave Public School 2455 Cashmere Ave

Markham

St Monica School in Nepean changed to The Metropolitan Bible Church at 2176 Prince of Wales Dr.

Ottawa

Sacred Heart Highschool changed to Jonny Leroux Arena at 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane

Nepean

Merivale High School changed to École seondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers at 159 Chesterton Dr.

#OntarioElection2022Went to vote at 9:20 and apparently all of Ontario had technical issues with their new computer voting. Had to wait about 30 minutes when they finally switched to paper. All good. Voted!

Took a whole for anyone to explain the delay though! — Monica Gomes🇨🇦🇺🇦🌻 (@MonicaG72462051) June 2, 2022

Poll station is not working in Burlington. People stuck in line waiting and being told “not sure why it’s not working.” #onpoli — Ted Brunt (@TedBrunt) June 2, 2022

