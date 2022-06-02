‘Time for me to pass the torch’: Andrea Horwath stepping down as Ontario NDP leader

Send this page to someone via email

Andrea Horwath announced she will be stepping down as Ontario New Democratic Party Leader on Thursday night, saying it is “time to pass the torch.”

“I’m not shedding tears of sadness, I’m shedding tears of pride,” she said speaking to supporters at the party’s headquarters in Hamilton. “Look at you, look at all of you, look at what we have done together.”

Horwath said the the party is “stronger and more ready to govern than ever before.”

“We didn’t get there this time, but just know, just know that we will continue to be the powerful champions that people need us to be to fight Doug Ford’s cuts,” she said.

Ontario Election 2022: Doug Ford calls for 'unity' in victory speech

Horwath who has led the party since 2009, through four election cycles, was met with cheers as she took the stage. Voters in Hamilton-Centre re-elected Horwath as their MPP. She has held the seat for the party since 2007.

Global News has projected the Progressive Conservatives are poised to win a majority government in the provincial election, and are expected to win at least 63 seats.

By 10:40 p.m., the NDP were leading in or had secured 29 seats in the provincial election. Global News has projected the NDP will form the official opposition.

Ontario election 2022: NDP success in 'race for second place' due to Liberal shortfalls

While most polling stations closed at 9 p.m. ET throughout the province, voting at a total of 27 stations in various ridings had extended closing times.

The party had 40 seats at dissolution.

Horwath thanked the NDP candidates, calling them the “most impressive team of candidates,” the party has had.

She also offered her thanks to party staff, volunteers and those who voted for the NDP.

“Thank you so much to the millions of Ontarians who made their voices heard this election,” she said.

Andrea Horwath's 4th campaign for Ontario premier

Horwath also thanked her opponents, PC Leader Doug Ford, Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

“Everyone who puts their name on a ballot is stepping up and making our democracy stronger,” she said.

Horwath said she is “proud” of the plan her party put before Ontario voters.

“We will never stop fighting to make these goals a reality in Ontario,” she said, adding that the NDP will “always stand up for working class families.”