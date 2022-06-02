Menu

Politics

Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form majority government: projection

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 9:14 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Election night coverage

Global News is projecting that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives will form a majority government.

The party is expected to win at least 63 seats.

The NDP are projected to form the Official Opposition.

Most polling stations closed at 9 p.m. ET throughout the province, though voting at a total of 27 stations in various ridings had extended closing times.

Read more: Live Ontario election results 2022: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

Polls conducted throughout the campaign indicated that Doug Ford and the PCs were poised to win the election.

Ford has campaigned largely on his party’s promises to build Ontario highways and hospitals, as well as other measures he’s touted as job-creators.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Andrea Horwath’s 4th campaign for Ontario premier' Andrea Horwath’s 4th campaign for Ontario premier
