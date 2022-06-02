Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form majority government: projection

Send this page to someone via email

Global News is projecting that the Ontario Progressive Conservatives will form a majority government.

The party is expected to win at least 63 seats.

The NDP are projected to form the Official Opposition.

Most polling stations closed at 9 p.m. ET throughout the province, though voting at a total of 27 stations in various ridings had extended closing times.

Polls conducted throughout the campaign indicated that Doug Ford and the PCs were poised to win the election.

Ford has campaigned largely on his party’s promises to build Ontario highways and hospitals, as well as other measures he’s touted as job-creators.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press