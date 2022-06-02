Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca fails to win provincial seat

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca has lost the riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge for the second consecutive election.

Global News projects PC Party incumbent Michael Tibollo will hold the seat he gained from Del Duca in 2018.

Del Duca won the Ontario Liberal leadership race at the beginning of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During the early stages of his leadership, he struggled to gain recognition across the province. He did not hold a seat in the legislature, leading the party from outside of Queen’s Park.

Polling conducted for Global News during the election campaign suggested that Del Duca was less recognizable to voters than either PC Leader Doug Ford or NDP Leader Andrea Horwath.

According to the poll, conducted between April 29 and May 1, 25 per cent of respondents said they did not know enough about Del Duca to say whether they have a favourable impression of him or not.

The Liberal Leader campaigned across Ontario during the election, pushing to return his party from the depths of its 2018 defeat when the party won just seven seats.