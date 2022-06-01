Menu

Traffic

Female passenger dead after downtown Calgary crash, driver remains in serious condition

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:35 am
Calgary police were called to 3 Street S.W. near 7 Avenue S.W after a black Kia Soul crashed into a parked car. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a woman died from her injuries after she was pushed out of a moving vehicle in downtown Calgary on May 31, 2022. Global News

A young woman is dead after a downtown crash Calgary police initially thought involved a pedestrian, yet turned out to be the passenger in the vehicle that crashed.

Around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service was called to 3 Street S.W. near 7 Avenue S.W., for reports of a serious-injury collision. The traffic section determined the passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle during the incident.

Police said a black Kia Soul operated by a 26-year-old man was stopped on the west side of the road facing south.

“The Kia suddenly reversed and turned facing north, crossing the road as it did so,” CPS said in a news release, adding that during the sudden movements, the 24-year-old passenger fell out of the front passenger door and was run over by the vehicle.

The Kia then struck a parked and unoccupied vehicle on the east side of the road, and subsequently, the female passenger was trapped under the vehicle. Bystanders rushed to help free her; however, police said her injuries were fatal and she died a short time later at the hospital.

The driver was found unconscious at the scene and transported to hospital for treatment where he remains in serious condition.

Though speed and alcohol have been ruled out as factors regarding the crash, police are investigating drug impairment as a factor.

If you have any information regarding the crash or if you witnessed it, you’re asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. You can also remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers.

