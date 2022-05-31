Pedestrian, driver sent to hospital following downtown Calgary collision

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Calgary’s downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services EMS told Global News a woman was struck by what appeared to be a black SUV.

Emergency crews shut down Barclay Street S.W. (3 Street S.W.) between 7 and 8 Avenue S.W. early in the afternoon rush hour.

Calgary police said the collision occurred just before 4 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle – a man – and the pedestrian – a woman – were both transported to hospital with serious injuries,” a police statement said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come…