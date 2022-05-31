Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian, driver sent to hospital following downtown Calgary collision

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 7:19 pm
The scene of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in Calgary's downtown on May 31, 2022. View image in full screen
The scene of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in Calgary's downtown on May 31, 2022. Global News

Two people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Calgary’s downtown Tuesday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services EMS told Global News a woman was struck by what appeared to be a black SUV.

Emergency crews shut down Barclay Street S.W. (3 Street S.W.) between 7 and 8 Avenue S.W. early in the afternoon rush hour.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toddler taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Beverly parking lot

Calgary police said the collision occurred just before 4 p.m.

“The driver of the vehicle – a man – and the pedestrian – a woman – were both transported to hospital with serious injuries,” a police statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Traffic tagPedestrian Struck tagdowntown calgary tagCalgary collision tagVEHICLE PEDESTRIAN COLLISION tagDowntown Calgary collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers