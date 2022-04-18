Youth taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Beverly parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

A young person was rushed to hospital by Edmonton EMS after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. on the corner of 118 Avenue and 34 Street.

“The youth pedestrian involved was transported to hospital by paramedics with what appears at this time to be non-life-threatening injuries,” EPS said.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.

Youth struck in parking lot in Edmonton at 118 Avenue and 34 Street. April 18, 2022. Global News