Youth taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Beverly parking lot

A young person was rushed to hospital by Edmonton EMS after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot Monday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 3:50 p.m. on the corner of 118 Avenue and 34 Street.
“The youth pedestrian involved was transported to hospital by paramedics with what appears at this time to be non-life-threatening injuries,” EPS said.
The Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation.
