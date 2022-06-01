Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Alex Tobin homicide case in Omemee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are searching for another suspect in their investigation into the 2020 death of Alexander Tobin in the village of Omemee, east of Lindsay.

On Wednesday, OPP say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Clinton “Trizzy” McDonald, 29, of no fixed address.

Police say he is being charged with accessory after the fact (murder). He is the fifth individual charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 18-year-old Tobin was found shot to death in his downtown apartment on King Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

OPP say McDonald is known to use aliases and to regularly change his physical appearance.

Clinton "Trizzy" McDonald.

“Should they see the wanted person, the public is advised not to approach him and contact the local police service of jurisdiction immediately,” OPP stated. “The suspect is urged to contact legal counsel and surrender himself to the nearest police service.”

Other individuals arrested and charged in May 2022 include:

Jeremy Brown, 26, of Ajax, is charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

Dawson Tullock, 21, of Oshawa, is charged with accessory after the fact (murder). He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 23.

Jordan Brown, 31, and Oswald Brown, 76, both of Ajax, Ont., are each charged with two counts of party to the offence of failure to comply with release conditions. They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 23.

On the day of the shooting, witnesses reported two suspects were seen fleeing the apartment building and then got away in a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in the village.

OPP have since released additional information, including dash-cam footage of the two suspects, along with a video from March 3, 2020, depicting three males at Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. Investigators believe the individuals attempted to burn several clothing items believed to have been worn by the suspects on the day of the shooting.

Alex Tobin was shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2020 in an apartment building in Omemee, Ont.

Surveillance images seized during the Alex Tobin homicide investigation:

OPP

OPP release images of the suspects sought in the Alex Tobin homicide investigation.

OPP

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Tobin’s death. Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.