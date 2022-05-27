3 more arrested in Alex Tobin homicide case in Omemee: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have arrested three more people as part of their ongoing investigation into the 2020 death of Alexander Tobin in Omemee, Ont., a village east of Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes

The 18-year-old Tobin was found shot to death in his downtown apartment on King Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

On Friday, OPP reported the following individuals have been arrested:

Dawson Tullock, 21, of Oshawa, was charged with accessory after the fact (murder). He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 23.

Jordan Brown, 31, and Oswald Brown, 76, both of Ajax, Ont., were each charged with two counts of party to the offence of failure to comply with release conditions. They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on June 23.

Earlier this month OPP reported Jeremy Brown, 26, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported two suspects were seen fleeing the building and then got away in a vehicle on Hwy. 7.

OPP have since released additional information, including dash-cam footage of the two suspects, along with a video from March 3, 2020, depicting three males at Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. Investigators believe the individuals attempted to burn several items of clothes that investigators believe were worn by the suspects on the day of the shooting.

View image in full screen OPP say two suspects were seen leaving a King Street apart on Feb. 18, 2020, the day Alex Tobin was found shot. OPP

View image in full screen OPP release images of the suspects sought in the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

OPP released the following surveillance images in Omemee and Scarborough in connection to the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Tobin’s death.

Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.