1 arrest made in Alexander Tobin homicide case in Omemee: OPP

One person has been arrested and police are seeking other suspects in the 2020 homicide of Omemee, Ont., resident Alexander Tobin.

On Friday, OPP say Jeremy Brown, 26, from Ajax, Ont., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

OPP say Brown made a court appearance, was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear again in court in Lindsay on May 19.

The 18-year-old Tobin was found shot to death in his apartment on King Street on Feb. 18, 2020.

At the time, witnesses reported two suspects were seen fleeing the building and then got away in a vehicle on Hwy. 7.

Last month, OPP released additional information in the ongoing investigation including dash-cam footage of the two suspects, along with a video from March 3, 2020, depicting three males at Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan.

OPP say they believe the individuals were attempted to burn several items of clothes that investigators believe were worn by the suspects on the day of the shooting

OPP released the following surveillance images in Omemee and Scarborough in connection to the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

View image in full screen Three suspects in the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

View image in full screen OPP released surveillance images seized during the Alex Tobin homicide investigation. OPP

OPP say they are seeking at least two other suspects in the investigation.

A $50,000 reward continues to be offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Tobin’s death. Anyone with information can call the OPP’s dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.