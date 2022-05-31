Senior’s complex gutted by fire in North Vancouver Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

An aggressive fire gutted an apartment building in North Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex for seniors in the 1300-block of 27th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a suite on the third floor.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time but residents told Global News the patio window of that suite exploded.

“It was very volatile to start,” Chris Byrom with North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. “So we needed to get in there really quick and get it down and the crews put out the fire on the outside and then we were able to go inside.”

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire but more information is expected soon.