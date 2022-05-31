Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Senior’s complex gutted by fire in North Vancouver Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 1:36 pm
North Vancouver fire View image in full screen
A firefighter with North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services sprays water on the apartment building Tuesday morning. Global News

An aggressive fire gutted an apartment building in North Vancouver Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex for seniors in the 1300-block of 27th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from a suite on the third floor.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time but residents told Global News the patio window of that suite exploded.

“It was very volatile to start,” Chris Byrom with North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services. “So we needed to get in there really quick and get it down and the crews put out the fire on the outside and then we were able to go inside.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Fires break out at Masonic halls in North Vancouver' Fires break out at Masonic halls in North Vancouver
Fires break out at Masonic halls in North Vancouver – Mar 30, 2021

Read more: Fire rips through North Vancouver townhouse early Friday morning

Story continues below advertisement

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire but more information is expected soon.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagNorth Vancouver fire tagNorth Van fire tagNorth Van seniors complex tagNorth Van seniors complex fire tagNorth Vancouver fire Tuesday tagTuesday fire North Van tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers